New VR Games & Releases September 2023: PSVR 2, Quest, Steam & More

Searching for new VR games in September 2023? We're rounding up our latest monthly highlights.

August might be this year's quietest month for VR so far with only a handful of games, most targeting PSVR 2. It didn't lack big names, though. There was I Expect You To Die 3, Firewall Ultra, Crossfire: Sierra Squad and VR Skater, and we also previewed Border Bots VR. Other notable releases include Phasmophobia, Green Hell VR, The Riese Project - Prologue and War of Being.

Thankfully, September looks considerably busier across most major platforms thanks to a stacked line-up. Let's not forget Connect will reveal further Meta Quest 3 details on September 27. We expect the conference to mostly focus on hardware, but there's a good chance Meta may reveal more about key releases like Asgard's Wrath 2.

As always, this list will receive updates as more confirmations come through, so make sure you bookmark this page. For now, here are all the big upcoming VR and AR games reaching Meta Quest 2, PC VR, PSVR 2 and Pico 4 in September 2023.

Budget Cuts Ultimate - September 7 (PC VR)

Following June's launch on PSVR 2 and Quest, Budget Cuts Ultimate now reaches SteamVR. It merges Budget Cuts and Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency into "one seamless adventure," which previously released individually on PC VR before. You can check out our full review for more details.

Toss - September 7 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)

Published by Vertigo Games, Toss! is a banana-themed platformer reaching most major VR platforms. Playing as a monkey, Toss! involves climbing up ladders, swinging across branches and other platforming challenges, swiping bananas as you go.

Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station - September 7 (PC VR)

A VR action-adventure game from GameDust, Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station has seen a pretty staggered release. Initially a timed exclusive on Pico Neo 3 Link and Pico 4, it eventually released on Quest in July and SteamVR is next. Check out our full review to learn more.

Alvo - September 14 (PSVR 2)

Initially launched as a PSVR exclusive, Alvo is an arcade-style shooter originally built around the PlayStation Aim controller. Featuring Sense Controller haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on PSVR 2, cross-platform multiplayer is supported with the PSVR, Quest and Pico versions.

Behind The Frame VR - September 14 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)

Developed by Silver Lining Games, Behind The Frame: The Finest Scenery first appeared two years ago and takes direct inspiration from director Hayao Miyazaki. Described as a 'paint-and-click' adventure, you follow aspiring artist Amber as she relives her past, navigating everyday life's hardships while focusing on finishing her masterpiece.

Twistex - September 14 (Quest)

Developed by Middle Man Games, Twistex is a falling block puzzler where you rotate a cylindrical grid to fill it with shapes. Featuring two modes at launch, the Quest version supports passthrough environments where objects are affected by real-time lighting. A SteamVR version with non-passthrough environments will follow later this year.

Ruinsmagus: Complete - September 18 (PSVR 2)

Released on Quest 2 and PC VR last year, CharacterBank now brings Ruinsmagus to PSVR 2, a fantasy RPG dungeon crawler where you strengthen your guld across various story quests. As a 'Complete' edition, that includes the ‘The Warrior and the Tailor’ DLC and changes seen in the Remix Update.

Broken Edge - September 19 (PSVR 2)

Developed by Trebuchet, Broken Edge is a 1v1 dueling game with offline solo play and online multiplayer. Previously released on Quest and PC VR, it values strategic finesse over brute force, and you must destroy your opponent's weapon before you can kill them.

Hellsweeper VR - September 21 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest)

Developed by Mixed Realms, Hellsweeper VR offers an intense action combat experience. Set in the fiery depths of Hell, you're tasked with clearing through demons, conjuring weapons using a gesture-based system or using elemental magic. You can check out our Gamescom 2022 preview to learn more.

Paper Beast - September 27 (PSVR 2)

Originally released three years ago, Paper Beast now comes to PSVR 2 alongside a flat version on PS5. A surreal adventure filled with origami-like creatures, Pixel Reef promises enhanced visuals with HDR support and smooth locomotion movement.

I Expect You To Die 3: Cog In The Machine - September 28 (PC VR)

Developed by Schell Games, I Expect You To Die 3: Cog In the Machine makes its second consecutive appearance in our monthly roundups thanks to a SteamVR release. Set in a James Bond-inspired “spy-fi” world, the latest entry in this single-player puzzle series focuses on thwarting a new villain, Dr. Roxanna Prism.

Islanders VR - September 28 (Quest)

A chilled out city builder, Islanders VR is described as a "minimalist strategy game about building cities on beautiful islands." Unlike similar games, resources don't cost money but building space is limited. A SteamVR version is also confirmed, though the release date remains unknown.

System Critical 2 - September 30 (PC VR)

Developed by Old Formulas, System Critical 2 describes itself as a "retro style run and gun platformer shooter." A direct sequel to last year's System Critical: The Race Against Time, that arrives this month on SteamVR.

