Toss! Flings Onto Quest, PSVR 2 & PC VR This September

Get your bananas ready – Toss! flings its way onto Quest, PSVR 2 and PC VR on September 7.

With a new trailer premiering during today's Upload VR Summer Showcase 2023, publisher Vertigo Games confirmed that the banana-themed platformer will be coming to multiple VR platforms in just three months' time.

0:00 / 1×

While the game was already announced for PC VR, this is the first release confirmation on Quest and PlayStation VR2. As seen in the new trailer , Toss! sees you monkeying around with various platforming challenges, swiping pieces of banana as you pass by. There's a mixture of tree branches, obstacles, ladders, monkey bars and big leaps to contend with – and it all looks like a barrel of fun.

Releasing later this year, Toss! is available to wishlist on VR platforms now.