Toss! Flings Onto Quest, PSVR 2 & PC VR This September

Get your bananas ready – Toss! flings its way onto Quest, PSVR 2 and PC VR on September 7.
With a new trailer premiering during today's Upload VR Summer Showcase 2023, publisher Vertigo Games confirmed that the banana-themed platformer will be coming to multiple VR platforms in just three months' time.
While the game was already announced for PC VR, this is the first release confirmation on Quest and PlayStation VR2. As seen in the new trailer , Toss! sees you monkeying around with various platforming challenges, swiping pieces of banana as you pass by. There's a mixture of tree branches, obstacles, ladders, monkey bars and big leaps to contend with – and it all looks like a barrel of fun.
Releasing later this year, Toss! is available to wishlist on VR platforms now.