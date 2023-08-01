New VR Games & Releases August 2023: PSVR 2, Quest 2 & More

After some new VR games in August 2023? Here's what you need to know.

July was considerably quieter than June this year, though it's hard to top a month that revealed both the Meta Quest 3 and Apple Vision Pro. New releases weren't as frequent but that doesn't necessarily mean it was quiet. Plenty of existing VR games like Eolia, Breachers, Nock, Zero Caliber, X8 and Pistol Whip all received notable updates worth looking into.

At UploadVR, we reviewed Synapse, Yupitergrad 2, Dead Hook, Battle Bows and Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR. We also went hands-on with Hubris on Quest and PSVR 2, Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate – Episode 3 and the upcoming PowerWash Simulator VR. Elsewhere, other July releases include B99 Overclocked, Throwback and Phantom Matrix.

August is a quiet month and currently, you won't find any games for Pico 4. However, we will keep this list regularly updated as more confirmations come through, so don't forget to bookmark this page. For now, here are all the big upcoming VR games reaching Meta Quest 2, PC VR and PSVR 2 in August 2023.

UBOAT: The Silent Wolf - August 3 (Quest)

Developed by Titan GameZ, UBOAT sees you playing as a submarine commander during World War II. Featuring a single-player story campaign, you and up to four players can try to achieve victory in co-op mode on this maritime battlefield. There's also a 'Free Roam' mode that lets you "confront enemies, explore the vast waters and enjoy the freedom of navigating the open sea."

VR Skater - August 4 (PSVR 2)

Two years after releasing in Steam Early Access, VR Skater by Deficit Games now reaches PSVR 2. On Sony's latest headset, that includes new features like adaptive triggers, customizable skateboards and a Mega Ramp. You can check out our preview to learn more, and a standalone version recently appeared on Pico 3 and 4.

Firewall Ultra - August 24 (PSVR 2)

Developed by First Contact Entertainment, Firewall Ultra is a 4v4 tactical shooter and the only revealed upcoming PSVR 2 game published by Sony. A sequel to Firewall Zero Hour, you can find out more here and in our April preview.

Crossfire: Sierra Squad - August 29 (PC VR, PSVR 2)

Crossfire: Sierra Squad will mark the long-running first-person shooter franchise's first foray into VR. You command an elite fireteam, going to war over a newly discovered bioweapon. Sierra Squad promises solo play and 4-player team co-op, offering 60 campaign missions and 40 different weapons. You can also expect an Arcade mode, realism mode and hardcore horde option.

Phasmophobia - Late August 2023 (PSVR 2)

Released on PC nearly three years ago, Phasmophobia arrived with optional SteamVR support and we previously called it one of the best VR horror games available. Now, it's reaching PSVR 2 late this month alongside a flatscreen release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

