New VR Games & Releases July 2023: PSVR 2, Quest 2 & More

Trying to find new VR games in July 2023? We've got you covered.

June 2023 might go down as one of the busiest months in modern VR history. We saw many reveals between the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase and our own UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023, alongside hardware announcements for both Meta Quest 3 and the long-awaited Apple Vision Pro. That didn't stop the new games from coming.

At UploadVR, we covered seven different reviews between Killer Frequency, We Are One, No More Rainbows, Budget Cuts Ultimate, F1 23, Pixel Ripped 1978 and C-Smash VRS. Elsewhere, rounding out this month was Undead Citadel, Retropolis 2, VR Giants, Mindset, Stack and Floor Plan 2: Backside Story.

We will keep updating this list when more July confirmations come through, so be sure to bookmark this page. For now, here are all the major upcoming VR games coming to Meta Quest 2, PC VR, PSVR 2, Pico 4 and more in July 2023.

Synapse - July 4 (PSVR 2)

A PSVR 2 exclusive from nDreams, Synapse is a roguelite action-shooter that sees you entering the mind of Colonel Peter Conrad to extract intel. Featuring black-and-white visuals with a neon aesthetic, you can check out our review and nDreams interview to learn more.

Battle Bows - July 13 (Quest, PC VR)

Developed by Austin-based WIMO Games, Battle Bows tasks you with defending your castle from the Balloonies. Playable alone or with up to four players in Quick Play and private lobbies, you defend your castle through powerful elemental archery.

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate - Episode 3 - July 13 (Quest 2, PSVR 2)

Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate - Episode 3 wraps up MyDearest's trilogy with 'End of Hallucinations.' Taking us back to the artificial marine city of Astrum Close one last time as supervisor Hal Scion, you can check out our previous thoughts on Episode 1 and Episode 2 right now.

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR - July 13 (Quest 2, PSVR 2 & Pico 4)

Operation Wolf Returns: First Mission VR is a new entry in the Operation Wolf series, Taito's arcade light gun shooter series from the 80s. Previously announced for June 22, publisher Microids revealed a slight delay last month and previously claimed it "will remain faithful to the spirit of the original game while premiering a new artistic direction."

Space Ball - July 13 (PC VR)

A mix of Gorilla Tag and Echo VR, Space Ball brings a competitive "all-sports" multiplayer game to Steam Early Access. Featuring Football, Basketball and Handball modes with up to 6 players, it's also available now on the Meta Quest platform in App Lab.

VR Skater - July 21 (PSVR 2)

Two years after releasing in Steam Early Access, VR Skater by Deficit Games now reaches PSVR 2. On Sony's latest headset, that includes new features like adaptive triggers, customizable skateboards and a Mega Ramp. You can check out our preview to learn more, and a standalone version recently appeared on Pico 3 and 4.

Phantom Matrix - July 24 (PC VR)

Developed by Cybertail Games, Phantom Matrix is a "theatrical, physics-based, stealth puzzle action game." With your friends kidnapped, humanity gone and only cats available to assist, each chapter ends with a boss fight that grants new abilities upon completion. That's arriving in Steam Early Access.

Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station - July (Quest 2, Vive XR Elite, PC VR)

Previously a brief period of timed exclusivity for Pico Neo 3 Link and Pico 4, Gamedust's VR action-adventure game Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station is now reaching a wider set of platforms. We'll update this page once we have a specific release date.

Throwback - July (PC VR)

Mixing Paperboy, ProSkater and Road Rash with a retro-futuristic twist, Throwback is an action-arcade VR game from Look On Media. Throwing zines at drones, obstacles, mailboxes, UFOs and more with on-rails movement, you are tasked with tracking down your crew's missing founder. Arriving in Steam Early Access this month, it's coming to PSVR 2, Meta Quest and Pico next year.

B99 Overclocked - July (PSVR 2)

Previously released on Steam and Quest, B99 Overclocked comes from one-person studio Iron Stomach. An FPS roguelike set within an 80s-esque vision of cyberspace, Overclocked offers a definitive version of B99. Previously announced for June, that was later delayed into this month.