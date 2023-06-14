Joy Way Release Trio Of Trailers For Dead Hook, Stack & STRIDE: Fates

During the UploadVR Summer Showcase, Joy Way released a trio of updates for its upcoming slate of VR games.

First up was Dead Hook, a previously announced roguelike that was recently delayed until the end of June. Reworking Joy Way's canceled PC VR roguelike, Outlier, Dead Hook sees you clearing through demon hordes with a hard rock soundtrack. We got a fresh look at gameplay and that arrives on June 29 for Quest 2.

Next up is Stack, a VR multiplayer game we previously saw during the UploadVR 2022 Winter Showcase. Supporting 5v5 multiplayer through Deatchmatch or Team Deathmatch, this trailer offered a new look at gameplay. Joy Way confirms Stack will be a paid game, though early adopters who played the open beta will receive it for free. That appears on June 22 for Quest 2.

Finally, Joy Way updated us on STRIDE: Fates, an upcoming story mode for the VR parkour game that was previously delayed back in December. Within the Summer Showcase, the publisher released new footage for the Slums setting within the Fates campaign.

However, no revised release window was provided and Fates is currently scheduled to arrive later this year. In an email to UploadVR, Joy Way confirmed further details for a release date, platforms and other launch information will be provided this Summer.