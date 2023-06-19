New VR Games & Releases June 2023: PSVR 2, Quest 2 & More

Looking for new VR games arriving in June 2023? We’ve got the full rundown.

May 2023 was an undeniably busy month for VR, offering a little something for everyone. Between Propagation: Paradise Hotel, Another Fisherman's Tale, Walkabout Mini Golf, Humanity, Rogue Ascent, Red Matter 2, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, Crimen - Mercenary Tales and Everslaught Invasion, we covered a lot through reviews.

That's before we get into the rest. On PSVR 2, Organ Quarter, Transformers Beyond Reality and PokerStars VR ports all launched less than 24 hours apart. Windlands officially appeared on Quest following a previous App Lab release, while Firmament, X8, Paranormal Hunter, Cosmodread, Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station and Beat Saber on PSVR 2 rounded out May. Needless to say, it was a busy month and June's not looking any different.

With the Meta Gaming Showcase on June 1 and our own Upload VR Summer 2023 Showcase following later on, keep this page bookmarked for further updates. For now, here’s all the major upcoming VR games arriving on Meta Quest 2, PC VR, PSVR 2, Pico 4 and more in June 2023.

We Are One - June 1 (PC VR, Quest 2)

Mixing puzzles with room-scale FPS mechanics, We Are One comes from developer Flat Head Studio. Set across self-contained levels, your goal involves working together with your past selves to clear time travel-themed conundrums. You can check out our We Are One preview from Gamescom 2022, or try out the demo now on Steam, App Lab and SideQuest. Keep an eye out for our review later this week.

Killer Frequency - June 1 (Quest 2)

The first VR game from Team 17, Killer Frequency sees players embody a local radio host in 1980s America, helping a small town's citizens avoid a masked killer while keeping the radio alive. A PC release is also planned but that's flatscreen only, so Quest is your only VR option. We'll have a review coming later this week, so stay tuned.

Budget Cuts Ultimate - June 1 (PSVR 2, Quest 2)

Neat Corporation is merging Budget Cuts and Budget Cuts 2: Mission Insolvency into "one seamless adventure." It's the first time we've seen the series on Quest 2 or PSVR 2 and while new content isn't the main focus, Budget Cuts Ultimate will include "some new stuff," alongside returning bonus content.

No More Rainbows - June 1 (PC VR, Quest)

Promising a VR mix of Super Meat Boy & Super Mario Bros, Squido's No More Rainbows is an adventure platformer that uses arm-based locomotion. Playing as The Beast, you find your moody home world turned into a blissful paradise and it's time to reclaim it. Alongside a campaign with nearly 30 levels, multiplayer is also supported.

Battle Talent - June 1 (Quest, PC VR)

Battle Talent is a roguelite fighting sim from Cydream. Set in a fantasy world, it promises a challenging physics-based fighter "designed to emphasize practicing muscle memory" over brute force with varied combat styles, dozens of weapons and magical spells, and more.

Cave Digger - June 1 (PSVR 2)

Cave Digger 2: Dig Harder was a PSVR 2 launch game, so it's little surprise to see Cave Digger follow, promising improved visuals and haptic feedback support. A mining adventure game, you explore four underground levels to dig up riches, leading to one of nine potential endings. If you own the original PSVR version, crossbuy support means you've got a free next-gen upgrade.

Tennis Esports - June 1 (Quest)

With a demo previously available on App Lab, Tennis Esports is coming to Quest 2 and Quest Pro on June 1. It promises to bring the full tennis experience into virtual reality, suitable for both amateur fans and avid players with support for single and multiplayer matches.

Ornament Express - June 6 (PC VR)

Ornament Express tasks you with recovering a client’s belongings through puzzle solving while investigating strange oddities. Developed by Choo Choo Studios, this places you against an eccentric thief in his train of stolen artifacts in 1900s Switzerland.

Quantaar - June 7 (PC VR, Pico 4, Quest 2)

Quantaar is a Smash Bros-like VR party brawler game. Playing a floating avatar above a 3D arena, this sees you going head-to-head with other players in cross-platform PvP multiplayer. That includes three main modes at launch - Brawler, 2v2 and Soccer.

Undead Citadel - June 8 (PC VR)

Developed by Dark Curry, we first reported on Undead Citadel back in 2018. A medieval-era zombie slayer, there's a big focus on physics-based combat, promising over 60 hand-to-hand combat weapons, ranged weaponry, puzzle solving and more. Featuring a story mode lasting "over 10 levels," this also comes with an endless horde mode and sandbox-style "Armory." PSVR 2 and Quest 2 versions are also planned but release dates remain unconfirmed.

Mixture - June 8 (Pico Neo 3 Link, Pico 4)

Developed by Polish studio Played With Fire, Mixture was previously released on Quest 2 in February and it now joins the Pico platform. Promising a Moss-inspired high fantasy platformer, you play as two characters; a small knight and a Master Alchemist. A PSVR 2 version is also planned, though we don't know when that's releasing.

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye - June 14 (Quest)

Retropolis 2: Never Say Goodbye is a new point-and-click adventure from developer Peanut Button. Set one year after The Secret of Retropolis, Retropolis 2 continues the story of robo-detective Philip Log and Jenny Montage, a new enigmatic threat has emerged. Arriving in early access on Quest via App Lab first, Pico, SteamVR and Vive XR Elite ports are coming later this year.

VR Giants - June 14 (PC VR)

Developed by Risa Interactive, VR Giants offers an asymmetrical local puzzle platformer with a co-op focus. Playing as the Giant in VR and a smaller person from a standard gamepad in flatscreen mode, you must work together as a duo to secure your freedom.

Inverse - June 14 (Quest)

Developed by MassVR, Inverse is 4v1 asymmetrical survival horror reminiscent of Dead By Daylight. Set in an eponymous world filled with horrific creatures known as the Nul, four Agents must survive by powering up control terminals across a facility. A "feature-limited version" is available now for free on App Lab, with PC VR and PSVR 2 versions planned later on.

Room of Realities - June 15 (PC VR, Quest)

Following a demo drop during Steam Puzzle Fest, Room of Realities now arrives in Steam Early Access and Quest via App Lab this month. Published by Gamedust, this anthology of escape room levels features solo play and co-op support. That launches with the first three chapters, while six more chapters are promised across two major updates.

Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Hung Parliament - June 15 (Quest)

Supporting solo play and up to four players, Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Hung Parliament brings a "live-motion VR deductive adventure" with professional theatre actors to Quest. Travelling between crime scenes across London, you will interrogate characters and search for clues, building a case against your prime suspect.

Pixel Ripped 1978 - June 15 (PC VR, PSVR 2, Quest 2)

Developed by ARVORE and published by Atari, Pixel Ripped 1978 marks the third installment in this retro-themed adventure series, following on from 1989 and 1995. Playing a video game designer in the 70s, you travel between different classic Atari games to stop Cyblin Lord.

The Signifier - June 15 (Quest 2)

Developed by Playmestudio and published by Raw Fury, The Signifier describes itself as a "first-person tech-noir mystery adventure that blends investigation, experimental psychology, and artificial intelligence." As Frederick Russell, you explore surreal worlds and solve puzzles to seek the truth.

F1 23 - June 16 (PC VR)

EA Sports' annual Formula 1 series is back with F1 23 on June 16, introducing new tracks, a roster refresh, additional rules and the return of its narrative-driven story mode, Braking Point. PSVR 2 support has been officially ruled out, making this year's entry PC VR only. If you buy the Champions Edition, it's available three days earlier on June 13.

Broken Spectre - June 21 (Quest)

Broken Spectre is a new cosmic horror narrative game from Games by Stitch, featuring hand-tracking support. Promising "unparalleled realism to the game's gruesome body horror elements," that's coming to the entire Meta Quest platform through App Lab.

Floor Plan 2: Backside Story - June 22 (PC VR, Quest 2)

Developed by Turbo Button, Floor Plan 2 originally released in 2021 and it's now receiving a major expansion for free to existing owners. Backside Story introduces 2-3 hours of new puzzles with an all-new elevator, introducing new environments and characters, alongside accessibility options like seated and standing play.

Hubris - June 22 (PSVR 2, Quest 2)

Following a PC VR release last December, developer Cyborn confirmed that Hubris arrives on new platforms this month. A sci-fi action-adventure game where you traverse a new alien world, and Hubris quickly gained traction for its high-end visuals. Previously announced for May on PSVR 2, that received a small delay.

Stack - June 22 (Quest 2)

Published by Joy Way, Stack is a 5v5 VR multiplayer game featuring Deatchmatch, Team Deathmatch and more. As confirmed in the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023, Stack will be a paid game, though early adopters who played the open beta will receive it for free.

C-Smash VRS - June 23 (PSVR 2)

A mix of Squash and Breakout, C-Smash VRS from RapidEyeMovers and Wolf & Wood offers a “complete reimagining” of Cosmic Smash, Sega’s obscure Dreamcast and arcade classic. Featuring a campaign and online multiplayer, a demo is available now and you can check out our C-Smash VRS preview for more details.

Dead Hook - June 29 (Quest 2)

Published by Joy Way, Dead Hook is a new roguelike shooter reminiscent of Doom VFR. A reworked version of cancelled PC VR roguelike Outlier, you play as a “mercenary, smuggler, thief, and devoted husband” shooting through hordes of demons. Previously announced for May 18, it was later delayed due to "important business reasons."

Mindset - June 29 (Quest 2)

Created by Polish developer Carbon Studio, Mindset is a VR hand-tracking puzzle game, challenging you to solve cube-shaped puzzles. Placing rotating gears onto the cube with various adjustment options, this comes with a narrated three-chapter storyline and 'demanding Challenge Mode.'

B99 Overclocked - June 30 (PSVR 2)

Developed by one-person studio Iron Stomach, B99 Overclocked is an enhanced version of the FPS roguelike previously released on Quest and PC VR. Set within an 80s-esque vision of cyberspace and randomly generated dungeons, this updated release adds a new enemies, modes and runs at a native 90Hz.