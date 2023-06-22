Hubris, Cyborn's VR action-adventure, brings the game's "definitive version" to PSVR 2 and Quest 2 today.

This original sci-fi adventure first appeared on PC VR in December. You play as a space marine, traversing this alien world to find a missing member of the OOO (Order of Objectivity) while taking down enemies. Cyborn previously revealed more about the PSVR 2 port alongside the release window, discussing haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, 3D audio and foveated rendering.

Dive into Hubris, a sci-fi adventure coming to #PSVR2 next month.



Visit PS Blog for details on immersive haptics, adaptive triggers, foveated rendering, and more: https://t.co/KvKdniaA62 pic.twitter.com/R1gyjztiuf — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 28, 2023

Cyborn claims they've adjusted the weight of your guns, letting them simulate "an impactful feel" that complements the adaptive triggers. Gun reloading and aiming are also revamped, new enemy variations have been introduced, while balancing has also been refined between difficulty settings. New voice-overs for Lucia, an adaptive soundtrack and "several bug fixes to enhance stability" are also included,

We enjoyed Hubris in our PC VR review last year. Though we enjoyed this action-adventure and highly praised its visuals, we criticized the enemy AI and lack of combat variety. Some of these issues were later addressed in Update 1.2.

The game shines in some areas, such the visuals and well thought out mechanics, but is average in others, like the combat and storyline. Beyond the eye candy, Hubris probably won’t leave a huge lasting impression, but it’s still a standard action-adventure shooter that’s enjoyable enough to keep you playing through to the end.

Hubris is available now on PC VR, PSVR 2 and Quest 2. Speaking to UploadVR, Cyborn advised the Steam version "might be updated next month," citing extensive testing required for compatibility with different headsets. DLSS implementation for RTX cards and "additional iimprovements" on PC VR are also promised.

Update: This article, originally published on April 30, was updated on June 22 to reflect the game's release on additional platforms and new information about the planned PC VR updates.