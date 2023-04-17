Firmament Reaches PC VR This May, PSVR 2 Version Arriving Later

AD

Five years after its original announcement, Myst developers Cyan Worlds announced that Firmament will reach PC VR on May 18.

Revealed back in 2018 with a Kickstarter campaign arriving soon after, Firmament is the latest adventure game from Cyan, whose previous efforts include 2020's Myst VR remake and Obduction. Set in an abandoned steampunk world, Firmament is a new puzzle adventure that sees you exploring three realms, joined by a clockwork companion and mysterious apparition. Originally targeting a July 2020 release, Cyan eventually delayed this VR-compatible adventure to expand its scope. You can watch the new announcement trailer below:

Releasing for both flatscreen PC and PC VR, Cyan confirms the VR experience includes "Free Roam and Teleport modes." Additional comfort options like smooth or snap turning are also promised, alongside quick travel up stairs & ladders. You can read the story description below:

"You wake in a glacial cavern crowded with metal pipes and adorned with curious clockwork gears. In the middle of a dark chamber you discover is an ancient table – a tea cup on one end and a frozen body slumped over the other. The corpse’s hands hold an exquisite clockwork device, held out like an offering. You reach for it and it comes to life; it hovers above you, watching, before a mysterious apparition appears with a message. You find yourself with an immense and unexpected adventure lying ahead..."

Firmament releases on May 18, 2023 for PC VR, with a PSVR 2 version following at an unknown date. While a PSVR port was canceled last year, flatscreen versions remain planned for PS4 and PS5.