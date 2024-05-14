Riven's upcoming VR remake is also coming to Quest this summer.

Announced in March for PC VR, Cyan Worlds is remaking 1997’s narrative-driven puzzle game, Riven: The Sequel to Myst. Following 2020's Myst remake, Riven promises "new puzzles, expanded storylines," and updated visuals in Unreal Engine 5.

Now confirmed for Quest 2 and Quest 3, Cyan states the Quest 3 version will benefit from "the headset's increased power and higher resolution." Cyan shared the following screenshots taken natively on Quest 3:

Screenshots of Riven running on Quest 3, taken on Quest 3.

Today's announcement follows news that Riven's remake is reuniting the original creative team. Cyan Worlds recently confirmed Robyn Miller, Cyan's co-founder, would return as soundtrack composer. He's joined by his brother and fellow co-founder, Rand Miller, alongside Riven's original co-director, Richard Vander Wende.

Riven will simultaneously reach the Meta Quest platform, SteamVR, and flatscreen platforms this Summer.