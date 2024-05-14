Riven's upcoming VR remake is also coming to Quest this summer.
Announced in March for PC VR, Cyan Worlds is remaking 1997’s narrative-driven puzzle game, Riven: The Sequel to Myst. Following 2020's Myst remake, Riven promises "new puzzles, expanded storylines," and updated visuals in Unreal Engine 5.
Now confirmed for Quest 2 and Quest 3, Cyan states the Quest 3 version will benefit from "the headset's increased power and higher resolution." Cyan shared the following screenshots taken natively on Quest 3:
Today's announcement follows news that Riven's remake is reuniting the original creative team. Cyan Worlds recently confirmed Robyn Miller, Cyan's co-founder, would return as soundtrack composer. He's joined by his brother and fellow co-founder, Rand Miller, alongside Riven's original co-director, Richard Vander Wende.
Riven will simultaneously reach the Meta Quest platform, SteamVR, and flatscreen platforms this Summer.