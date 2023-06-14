 Skip to content
Mindset Brings Hand-Tracking Puzzles To Quest 2 This Month

 &  Henry Stockdale
Mindset is the latest VR hand-tracking puzzle game, solving puzzles as you unravel mysteries of the past later this month on Quest.

Created by Polish developer Carbon Studio, Mindset offers something different from other VR puzzle games, challenging you to solve cube-shaped puzzles. Placing rotating gears onto the cube with various adjustment options, this comes with a narrated three-chapter storyline and 'demanding Challenge Mode.' Revealed at the UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023, here's the announcement trailer:

Here's a description provided by Carbon Studio:

Its goal is to put the players’ intelligence, dexterity, and deduction skills to the ultimate test. Mindset is a combination of challenging logic puzzles, unique graphic layout, bizarre story taking place in the human subconscious, and plenty of mechanics based on motion, gravity, or general physics.

Mindset arrives on June 29 for the Meta Quest platform. If you're curious to know more about hand-tracking games, check out our recommendations below:

