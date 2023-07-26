House Flipper VR Coming To PSVR 2 Next Month

House Flipper VR is making its way onto PSVR 2 on August 11.

One of the popular menial-tasked-turned-addictive-simulator games, House Flipper first released as a flatscreen title before it was reimagined as a VR release for the original Oculus Quest in 2020. It came to PC VR shortly after, but never made its way over to the original PSVR headset. Almost three years later, it'll finally its mark on PlayStation systems, arriving on PSVR 2.

The game sees you tackle neglected homes, clean them up and renovate them to your heart's content. You'll not only give the houses a structural makeover, but a decorative one too. Once the plaster is set and the paint patched up, you'll place furniture and appliances with the aim of pleasing the appraiser and selling for a profit.

Neither the Quest nor the SteamVR release fared incredibly well when it came to player reviews – the former is at just over three stars with 445 ratings, while the latter sits firmly at 'Mixed' reception with 177 reviews.

That said, players reviews aren't everything – with three years between releases, we're hoping that developer Frozen Way has been able to fashion this PSVR 2 release into something stunning and take proper advantage of the PS5's horsepower.

You can check out some footage from the upcoming PSVR 2 release in the trailer above and wishlist the game on the PlayStation Store now.