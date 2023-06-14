Today we got exclusive new footage of the Crossfire: Sierra Squad Realism Mode, one of the included game modes available at launch.

The new footage debuted during today's UploadVR Summer Showcase 2023, following confirmation last week that Crossfire: Sierra Squad will launch this August for PSVR 2 and SteamVR. Narrated by Fred White from developer Smilegate, this gives us a sneak peek of Realism Mode, with the player gunning down drones and other enemies in a fast-paced, high-stakes environment.

As White explains in the footage, Realism Mode in Sierra Squad will feature "very little guidance, no ammo indicator and very little starting HP for both you and your enemies."

Alongside the Realism Mode shown today, there will also be an arcade mode and a hardcore horde option. Crossfire: Sierra Squad supports both solo and co-op play, featuring 60 campaign missions, 39 weapons and 17 types of enemies. While previously thought to be a potential PSVR 2 exclusive, the recent confirmation of a simultaneous PC VR launch has put that notion to bed.

Crossfire is a long-running first-person shooter franchise that began with the original Crossfire on Windows in 2007. Sierra Squad will mark the franchise's first foray into VR. Other recent releases include last year's CrossfireX on Xbox consoles and real-time strategy spin-off Crossfire: Legion on PC.