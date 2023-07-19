Firewall Ultra, Sony's anticipated tactical FPS sequel, arrives on PSVR 2 this August.

Developed by First Contact Entertainment, Firewall Ultra is a 4v4 tactical shooter and, currently, the only revealed upcoming PSVR 2 game published by Sony. Standard pre-orders cost $40 while a $60 'Digital Deluxe Edition' contains an Operator Pass, the Reaper X75 weapon and early unlocks for four contractors. A new gameplay trailer was also revealed:

Detailing what to expect in this Firewall Zero Hour sequel, First Contact also confirmed details about Ultra's post launch plans and weapon variants. That joins a previously revealed manual reloading update:

We will be looking to explore adding more content such as new weapons and contractors, maps, additional game modes, and possibly manual reloads post-launch... In the meantime, we are excited to reveal that we’ll be offering ways to acquire unique variants of our weapons when playing Firewall Ultra for the first time ever. These unique weapons will come pre-fitted with great attachments, an exclusive skin, and legendary versions will even have a different look all together.

Firewall Ultra arrives on August 24, 2023. For now, you can read our hands-on impressions and interview with First Contact Entertainment below to learn more: