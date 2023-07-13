Nock arrives on SteamVR today, coinciding with a major update that adds a social space to the VR multiplayer game.

Nock is already available on Meta Quest, Pico 4, and PlayStation VR2.

Calling this Airside Park, developer Normal VR revealed this latest update will offer players a new way of meeting on July 13. "Meet new players in the social space between matches or compete in the many mini-games throughout the park," the team confirms on Twitter. As for Steam, Normal previously announced the port's release date last week.

Recently released on PSVR 2, Nock is a multiplayer game that mixes soccer with archery, seeing you direct the ball by shooting it with arrows. Much like PSVR 2, the Steam release includes a season pass with cosmetics in every purchase, alongside the new spectator camera options. Steam players will also receive an exclusive Portal-themed Companion Cube block cosmetic.