Quest 3 Details Slated For Meta Connect On September 27

Meta confirmed its Connect event will feature a keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg on September 27.

The two-day event September 27-28 will include a "limited" in-person experience at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with sessions streaming live for free "on various social channels". Zuckerberg will keynote the first day alongside a developer state of the union while day two promises developer sessions and product sneak peeks. The "attend" button on the Meta Connect website is a sign-up for virtual updates, not actual attendance.

Meta says the event will include "an in-depth look at new Meta products (we’re looking at you, Quest 3)" as well as "the latest in AI and XR innovation."

Meta already confirmed some details for the Quest 3. The visor is 40% thinner thanks to pancake lenses, the GPU is more than twice as powerful, and it features dual color cameras and a depth sensor for mixed reality with scene understanding. Meta also revealed the included new Touch Plus controllers, and explained how they're tracked without rings or onboard cameras. It ships this fall starting at $500.

Ever since the standalone VR platform was first announced at Connect in late 2018, Zuckerberg himself has delivered key updates and it looks like the 2023 event is likely to follow this trend with his keynote on September 27.

We'll have the latest for you from Meta Connect including the latest details around games and features coming to Meta's VR and AR platforms.