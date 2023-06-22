Quest 3 is now listed on Best Buy, and the description may confirm its rumored resolution.

Quest 3 was officially announced earlier this month. Meta hasn't yet detailed the full specifications, but said the visor is 40% thinner thanks to pancake lenses, the GPU is more than twice as powerful, and it has dual 4 megapixel color cameras and a depth sensor for scene understanding and mixed reality.

Meta also revealed the included new Touch Plus controllers, and explained how they're tracked without rings or onboard cameras.

Meta said Quest 3 will have its "highest resolution display yet", but didn't say the exact display type or resolution.

Almost one year ago though, Quest firmware dataminer Samulia discovered a headset codenamed 'Eureka865' in the Quest firmware with a single 120Hz 4128×2208 LCD panel, equating to less than 2064×2208 per eye since a single panel can't be fully utilized by the lenses.

When Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported trying out a Quest 3 developer kit last month, he said the headset was codenamed 'Eureka'.

The Best Buy listing for Quest 3 that appeared today states it has "a nearly 30% leap in resolution from Quest 2". What's interesting about that number is that the datamined 4128×2208 figure is exactly 29.6% more pixels than 3664×1920, Quest 2's panel resolution.

Quest 2 Quest Pro Quest 3 Launch Late 2020 Late 2022 Late 2023 Lens Type Fresnel Pancake Pancake IPD Adjust 3-Step Continuous Continuous Pixels Per Eye <1832×1920 1800×1920 <2064×2208? Screen Type LCD QD-LCD

w/ Mini-LED LCD Max Refresh 120Hz 90Hz 120Hz? Base Price $300 $1000 $500

This would seem to confirm Quest 3's resolution as less than 2064×2208 per eye. And given the datamined resolution seems correct, that could suggest the 120Hz refresh rate is accurate too.

Full details of Quest 3 should be officially confirmed at Connect 2023 on September 27.