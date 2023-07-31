 Skip to content
C-Smash VRS Gets Co-Op & New Modes Next Month On PSVR 2

 Henry Stockdale
C-Smash VRS screenshot

C-Smash VRS receives a free update next month, adding co-op and new gameplay modes to the PSVR 2 exclusive.

Released last month after receiving a free demo in March, C-Smash VRS is a VR reboot of SEGA's Cosmic Smash, which mixes Squash and Breakout with a first-person perspective. Recently confirmed on Twitter, RapidEyeMovers and Wolf & Wood outlined some key features planned for this upcoming update.

Partially detailed last month on PlayStation Blog, the update's highlights include 'Infinity Mode', which offers a dynamically generated arena that keeps changing with the music." Co-Op support is coming, though it's unclear how that will work. The music player lets you listen to the soundtrack, new levels are being added, there's a collaboration with UNKLE and more.

We had high praise in our recommended C-Smash VRS review, stating it "stylishly adapts this arcade classic for PSVR 2."

RapidEyeMovers and Wolf & Wood have done Cosmic Smash justice with this VR reimagining and I found C-Smash VRS successfully tapping into that "one more game" mindset. While Journey isn't a long campaign and the arcade-style gameplay doesn't have significant depth, there's strength in its simplicity that makes it an easy recommendation.

C-Smash VRS is available now exclusively on PSVR 2, while the content update arrives this August.

