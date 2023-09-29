Based on Isaac Asimov’s classic sci-fi series, Journey to Foundation reaches PSVR 2, Quest and Pico 4 next month.

Developed by Archiact, Journey to Foundation is a narrative-focused VR sci-fi adventure. Previously revealed during February's State of Play presentation, you play as Agent Ward, who possesses unique Mentalic abilities that lets them sense and manipulate the emotions of others. Every choice "carries a consequence and affects your story."

Having previously detailed the cast, Archiact now confirms PSVR 2 specific features includes headset haptic feedback that activates when using Ward's abilities. Eye-tracking lets you select conversational choices by glancing at them and pressing X, while weapons promise different feels through adaptive triggers and force feedback. 4K resolution with HDR support was also mentioned.

Journey To Foundation releases on October 26 on PSVR 2, Meta Quest 2, and Pico 4.