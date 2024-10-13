ICYMI This Week: Tactical Assault VR, Roboquest, GOLF+ & More

Our latest VR news round-up is live, featuring all the big stories from this week and a handful we previously missed.

In hardware and app news, Meta confirmed it's cancelled a Quest Pro 2 candidate and is working on an ultralight headset. It's also unifying its official Meta Quest casting, PC VR, and remote desktop into one app. The PTC build of Quest v71 includes a passthrough cutout for any keyboard, and Meta AI became available in the UK and Australia for the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. Play for Dream showcased low latency with its headset, and Sightful cancelled the G1 Spacetop laptop. We tried Immersed Visor again, while Shiftall announced a new headset.

With VR/MR gaming, Meta's long-rumored cloud streaming system 'Avalanche' appeared on the Quest store. Laser Dance and Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate were both delayed. We got a new look at Orion Drift, and Walkabout Mini Golf launched on iOS. Other stories focused on Living Room, Metamorphosis VR, Silent Slayer, Beat Saber, Final Fury, Whispers of the Void, Alo Moves XR, Escape Simulator VR, and Spatial Ops.

As for impressions, we shared our thoughts on the following games and experiences - Frenzies, Into Black, Mecha Force, Bugsnax VR, Venice Immersive in VRChat, Honey Pot, Rival Stars Horse Racing: VR Edition, The House of Da Vinci VR, Bounce Arcade, and Submerged.

You can find our complete list of articles here, but if you're after more details, here are this week's five VR news stories that we initially missed:

Currently in early access on Quest and Steam, Tactical Assault VR from Twisted Barrel Games is receiving a new content update on October 29. The 'Hammer Fire' update will introduce a new tactical assault map, a 'hardcore mode' for all missions, a new LMG weapon class, and more detailed weapon attachments.

Into The Radius Takes No.1 In September PS VR2 Download Charts

While the August PlayStation VR2 download charts saw two winners between Beat Saber and Swordsman VR, Sony confirmed that September's big winner is Into The Radius from CM Games. Initially released in 2020, it was recently ported to PlayStation VR2 with support for foveated rendering via eye-tracking, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback.

Following Flat2VR's announcement that it's porting four flatscreen games to VR in August, we've just received a new look at Roboquest VR in action. A fast-paced, FPS roguelite with a comic book-inspired art style set in a futuristic world, Roboquest tasks you with surviving against hordes of mechanical foes across randomly generated environments.

The Exorcist: Legion VR Is Getting A New Epilogue On Quest

Following this year's PlayStation VR2 port and Quest 3 upgrade, Fun Train announced that The Exorcist: Legion VR is getting a new epilogue on Quest. "Explore the precinct, uncover terrifying mysteries, and face the horrors that await," states the publisher. More details are coming soon.

The latest GOLF+ update has been revealed on Quest and Rift, which is focused on the Lofoten Links course in Norway. "In the summer months, golfers have the rare opportunity to play under the Midnight Sun - or witness the Northern Lights during the cooler seasons," states the studio in the YouTube trailer description.

Other Changes

Looking for further VR news stories? Here's everything else we've spotted this week.

