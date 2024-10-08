What Is Play For Dream MR?

Play For Dream is a Chinese headset company that was formerly known as YVR.

Its latest headset, Play For Dream MR, was announced back in June as coming to China and some other Asian countries, and last month it launched a Kickstarter to bring it to the west too.

Play For Dream MR uses the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen chipset and will retail starting at $2000. Its design looks to be a crossover between Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest Pro.

The XR2+ Gen 2 chipset, Qualcomm's most powerful XR chip yet, is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage, depending on the model you buy.

The headset features dual 3840×3552 micro-OLED displays from BOE, higher resolution than Vision Pro's Sony panels, with a refresh rate of 90Hz and 92% DCI-P3 color gamut, the same as Vision Pro.

Its pancake lenses offer a claimed field of view of 103°, and the headset has eye tracking for automatic IPD adjustment and foveated rendering.

In addition to eye tracking, the headset features high-resolution color passthrough, a depth sensor, hand tracking, and Touch Plus-like ringless tracked controllers.

The headset's total weight is exactly the same as Apple Vision Pro, 650 grams, but the distribution of this weight is vastly different. A curved battery is built into the back of the strap, similar to the approach Meta Quest Pro took.

The battery at the rear of the strap can power the headset for just over 1 hour, and an included tethered external battery adds 2.5 hours for a total of 3.5 hours usage.

Play For Dream claims the first global units will start shipping in December, and that all headsets should be shipped within the first weeks of 2025.