Whispers Of The Void Looks Like PC VR Indiana Jones In Space

Whispers of the Void is an upcoming sci-fi narrative adventure for PC VR, and a Steam demo is out now.

Created by ByOwls Inc, Whispers of the Void sees you playing a space relic hunter commissioned to retrieve an unusual artifact from a desert planet that leads into a galaxy-wide conspiracy. You can pilot a spaceship guided by an alien frog, explore ancient tombs and alien landscapes, and solve environmental puzzles to uncover the mystery.

This new demo showcases the first full mission of the game, which the studio estimates will need "30-60 minutes" to complete and introduces you to key gameplay mechanics. That involves warping in a spaceship, a gunfight and energy sword duel, and talking to an alien frog.

It's not the first PC VR game we've heard will participate in next week's Steam Next Fest, though Whispers of the Void is jumping the gun with an earlier launch. There's also Final Fury, a 1v1 arcade fighter from Kluge Interactive (Synth Riders) that includes offline solo play and online multiplayer with two playable demo characters.

Whispers of the Void doesn't have a confirmed release window, but the demo is available now on Steam.