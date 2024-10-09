VR Arcade Fighter Final Fury Will Get A Steam Demo Next Week

Final Fury, the upcoming VR arcade fighter from the Synth Riders studio, will receive a Steam demo next week.

Following previous Final Fury beta tests, Kluge Interactive announced its fast-paced 1v1 fighting game is getting a new playable demo on October 14 for the upcoming Steam Next Fest. This latest demo includes two playable fighters - Tempest and Glitch, letting you play solo offline or in online multiplayer with support for rollback netcode.

It's been a while since we've seen more from Final Fury, and there's a good reason why. In a new development blog, Kluge confirmed it's redesigned the combat controls following playtest feedback. The original controls relied on reflexes and juggling multiple inputs, which the studio states would "pull you out of the moment-to-moment tactics" against opponents, forcing a new approach.

"We needed to recreate that thrill when players would plan their attack strategies, hoping to take down the local champ in arcade classics like Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat. With VR, we have this amazing immersive opportunity to make you feel like a warrior, not just controlling one from a distance," says Abraham Aguero, Creative Director at Kluge Interactive, in a prepared statement.

Final Fury is coming to Steam and the Meta Quest platform, though a release date remains unconfirmed.