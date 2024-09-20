EXOcars Launches On PC, Quest & PSVR 2 This October

EXOcars is skipping early access and heading straight for full release on Steam, Meta Quest, and PlayStation VR2 in October.

Developed by XOCUS (Presentiment of Death) and published by Joy Way, the developer behind Stride: Fates and Dead Hook, EXOcars is set to offer a buggy racing experience in virtual reality, delivering a new racing game with real car physics.

Despite EXOcars being revealed back in April with an early access launch date set for May, the racing game has been quietly delayed several times on storefront pages. However, XOCUS planned for the early access period for EXOcars to be "roughly four months," which almost coincides with the launch next month. Post-launch updates across late 2024 and 2025 promise to introduce new tracks and vehicles.

The developer promises a variety of locations for you and other players to compete in asynchronous multiplayer. Between races against friends or strangers, you can customize your buggy to your liking. However, if playing with others isn't your preference, you can play the single-player mode which offers skill-based progression.

For the ultimate competitors, players dedicated to their buggy-racing career can dive into tournaments. And for those jumping into the game on Meta Quest 3, Joy Way states visual enhancements for Meta's latest headset include upgraded shaders and textures, alongside anti-aliasing across all locations.

EXOcars will arrive next month on PC VR via Steam, Meta Quest, and PSVR 2. A Pico version is also coming, but a release date remains unknown.