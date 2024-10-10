Walkabout Mini Golf For iPhone Debuts As One Of Apple's Top Selling Paid Games

Walkabout Mini Golf is climbing the sales charts on the Apple App Store.

The Pocket Edition to one of VR's best games is now competing with Minecraft, Stardew Valley, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas as a paid product on the Apple App Store. As of this writing, the $4.99 game from Mighty Coconut sits at #16 on the top paid games charts on iPhone in the United States roughly 12 hours on from its global release, placing it right in front of Terraria. Unconfirmed reports online suggest the game is nearing the top of the list in some countries.

We've seen free apps like Rec Room achieve a large install base outside VR, but Walkabout Mini Golf may be one of the first to make the leap from VR to iPhone as a paid app featuring private rooms for multiplayer connecting to all major VR headsets.

"This is 100% player driven," Mighty Coconut's head of communications David Wyatt told UploadVR. "No ads."

For those unfamiliar, Walkabout features 18 hole courses with a rapidly growing library of paid DLC add-ons, including Jim Henson's Labyrinth, Myst, Meow Wolf, Wallace & Gromit, and, next year, Elvis Presley. Guest passes let you play with friends even if you don't own a course, but the freedom to collect hidden balls and unlock clubs give players strong reasons to purchase the add-on content.

The embed above links to our YouTube tour playlist providing a deep look at the design evolution of the game over the last few years.

You can find Walkabout Mini Golf on the Quest Store, Steam Store, PlayStation Store, and Apple App Store.