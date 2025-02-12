Five Nights At Freddy's: Secret Of The Mimic Confirms June Launch On PS VR2

Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic released its first gameplay trailer, confirming a June launch on PlayStation VR2.
Following on from 2023's Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2, Steel Wool Studios is bringing the next main entry to VR platforms as well. Previously confirmed for PlayStation VR2, Five Nights at Freddy's: Secret of the Mimic revealed our first public look at gameplay during Sony's latest State of Play presentation. You can watch that below.
While little else remains known about the game, we previously went hands-on with Secret of the Mimic during PAX West 2024, calling it a “decent entry-level VR game” filled with scares.
It's a harrowing experience with very little margin for error. The floor demo features typical locomotion with a 90-degree perspective snap that's bound to the right analog stick. In a decent quality-of-life option, anything I could interact with is given a blue outline as soon as it enters my range, and each area is carefully lit to highlight necessary features like gate switches.
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic arrives on June 13 for PC, PS5, and PlayStation VR2. PC VR support remains unconfirmed.