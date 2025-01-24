Elsewhere Electric Unites VR & Mobile Players With A New Co-Op Puzzler

Elsewhere Electric is a co-op puzzle game coming to Quest and PC VR, where one player explores the world in VR while the other joins in on mobile.

Set in an eerie facility, players will step into the shoes of two Elsewhere Electric employees sent to investigate the abandoned building and get it back online. An asymmetric workload splits responsibility between a VR player and a mobile one, with communication playing a key role in progression and puzzle-solving success.

As the VR player physically explores the facility's unnerving depths, the mobile player relays key information about the space to ensure they make it out alive. Haunting invisible creatures, world-shifting abilities, and curious language cyphers complicate your expedition further as you and your friend try to solve problems and survive.

Games by Stitch describes Elsewhere Electric as a "spooky roguelike Metroidvania," and it's not the studio's first foray into VR. The team previously released mystical escape room simulator Flow Weaver and cosmic horror game Broken Spectre .

An online fact sheet confirms Elsewhere Electric is coming to Quest and Steam in "Spring/Summer 2025." The free accompanying mobile app will be available on Android and iOS.