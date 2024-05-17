The Exorcist: Legion VR brings the survival horror adventure to PSVR 2 later this month.

Developed by Wolf & Wood, The Exorcist: Legion VR was originally released episodically across 2017 and 2018. Available on almost all major VR platforms, the Deluxe Edition with all five episodes is now coming to PSVR 2 with the assistance of VRMonkey (Sky Climb, Galaxy Kart). An upgrade path isn't mentioned for existing PSVR owners, though separate PlayStation Store listings suggest that won't be offered.

Presently, it's unknown what specific enhancements The Exorcist: Legion VR includes on PSVR 2. In the announcement blog, Fun Train states this port features "groundbreaking enhancements including all-new haptics," though it's unclear if that's referring to the PSVR 2 headset, Sense controllers or both. We've contacted Fun Train for more information and will update this article if we learn more.

We enjoyed The Exorcist: Legion VR in our 2018 review. Praising its “expertly paced” tension building and scares, we considered gameplay “a bit shallow” but believed it could put fear into “even the most hardened horror fans.”

The Exorcist: Legion VR is without a doubt one of the best VR horror experiences available. The slow-building tension is expertly paced, each and every scare feels visceral and dangerous, and the sheer sense of terror you feel while methodically exploring the richly detailed environments is staggering. It honestly felt like I could hear the voices inside my own head and I could feel the heat from my crucifix as I stared down the faces of demon and eradicated the evil within.

Elsewhere, we're awaiting further information on the sequel, The Exorcist: Legion VR SIN, which promises a new solo campaign and online co-op on Quest and PSVR 2. Originally aiming for 2022 before subsequent delays, Fun Train community manager Bryan Shanafelt recently explained on the Discord server that new VR hardware and programming technology is "forcing many developers to go back and redo a lot of work to take full advantage of these upgrades."

The Exorcist: Legion VR reaches PSVR 2 on May 28, and it's available now on Quest, PC VR, Pico, and PSVR. A Quest 3 update with improved lighting, textures and a higher frame rate is also in development.