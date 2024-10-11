Shiftall opened preorders for a new MeganeX PC VR headset, after failing to ship the previous two MeganeX PC VR headsets it announced.

Shiftall was formerly a subsidiary of Panasonic, but back in January Panasonic sold Shiftall off to another Japanese company, Creek & River Co. Shiftall says it's still working with Panasonic, though, just not as a subsidiary anymore.

The selloff came just weeks after Shiftall announced a new headset, MeganeX superlight, after failing to deliver the original MeganeX it teased in 2022 and said it would ship in 2023.

And as unbelievable as it may sound, Shiftall is doing it again. It won't actually be shipping the MeganeX superlight it announced earlier this year, and instead opened preorders for a new "MeganeX superlight 8K".

MeganeX superlight 8K is a tethered PC VR headset. It has dual 3552×3840 micro-OLED displays, with support for high dynamic range (HDR) in SteamVR when used with a NVIDIA RTX graphics card and the NVIDIA VRWorks SDK.

Shiftall claims the visor itself, excluding the straps, weighs less than 185 grams, which would make it one of the lightest headsets on the market. While it doesn't have passthrough, it has a flip-up design to allow you to see the real world without taking it off.

MeganeX superlight 8K uses SteamVR Tracking, meaning it requires base stations, and if you want tracked controllers you'll need to get them from Valve or HTC.

These images, showing the flip-up design, appear to be Photoshopped.

The headset has motorized lens separation adjustment between 58mm-72mm, supporting a wide range of IPDs. You control the mechanism in software on your PC, and the lenses move to the IPD you specified.

While MeganeX superlight 8K is too small to accommodate glasses, the headset has a physical diopter adjustment dial, ranging from 0D to -7D, and Shiftall claims it will offer prescription lens inserts in the future.

Shiftall says its unique strap combines a forehead pad with soft straps, allowing you to wear the headset when leaning back against a chair, sofa, or bed.

MeganeX superlight 8K's unique strap design.

Like Bigscreen Beyond, MeganeX superlight 8K has no built-in speakers or 3.5mm port, and instead has a USB-C port for audio accessories.

Strangely, Shiftall says MeganeX superlight only supports NVIDIA graphics cards, and won't work on AMD graphics cards at all.

Shiftall

MeganeX superlight Bigscreen

Beyond Pixels Per Eye 3552×3840 2560×2560 Visor Weight 185 grams 127 grams IPD Adjustable Custom Fit Diopter Adjustment ✅ ❌ Strap Forehead Pad

+ Soft Strap Soft Strap Headset-Only

Price $1900 $1000 Release ❓ September 2023

You can preorder MeganeX superlight 8K for $1900. Shiftall claims it will ship by March, but given the company's history at this point, don't be so sure it will actually ship at all.