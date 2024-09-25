Mixed Reality Fitness App Alo Moves XR Arrives Next Month On Quest 3

Alo Moves XR, a mixed reality fitness app with photorealistic virtual 3D instructors, arrives next month on Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

Based on Alo Moves' existing online classes, Alo Moves XR is developed by Magnopus in partnership with Meta, and the XR app offers Yoga and Pilates instructors brought to life through 3D volumetric capture. MR support uses an "environmental portal" to bring nature-inspired landscapes into your home, like a mountain vista and cascading waterfalls.

Previously announced in May, Alo Moves XR features a 2D library of existing classes alongside yoga, meditation, and pilates classes lasting between five and 24 minutes. Progress is tracked through a badge system that celebrates milestones, and a Guest Mode is also available if family or friends wish to try it.

Like Supernatural and FitXR, Alo Moves XR uses a subscription model for continued access. New members can join for $10 a month or $69 annually, while existing Alo Moves members get a discounted rate of $20 annually. Anyone buying a new Quest 3 or Quest 3S headset can also purchase a one-year membership for $49.

Alo Moves XR launches on October 10 for the Meta Quest 3 family.