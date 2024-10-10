Mixed Reality FPS Spatial Ops Arrives This November On Quest & Pico

Spatial Ops, the upcoming mixed reality FPS from Demeo's studio, locks in a release date next month on Quest and Pico.

Following a lengthy open beta period on SideQuest, Resolution Games confirmed Spatial Ops will soon receive its official launch on November 14. It turns your playspace into a battlefield for 1-8 users, and Resolution recently revealed a single-player campaign mode inspired by 80s action and sci-fi movies. As seen in the previous trailer, you'll fend off enemy troops that emerge from portals.

0:00 / 1:05 1×

Regarding multiplayer, Spatial Ops features a Laser Tag-esque Arena Mode where you can fight other players or bots across customizable arenas. Available modes include familiar options for FPS games like Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, Domination, and a free-for-all mode.

“Our goal is to create an experience that not only highlights the potential of MR technology but that quite literally redefines what an FPS game can be," states Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games, in a prepared statement.

Spatial Ops arrives on November 14 on the Meta Quest platform, while Pico will receive a 'Campaign Edition' on the same date.