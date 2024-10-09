Orion Drift, the upcoming social VR sports game from the Gorilla Tag studio, showcased the Driftball District in a new trailer.

Recently revealed by Another Axiom, Orion Drift is a sci-fi VR sports game that aims to put its own spin on major sports like soccer or volleyball using hand-based locomotion. It splits each sport into different districts with organized events, offering a social hub where up to 200 players can jump in simultaneously as customizable robots.

The latest gameplay trailer focuses on the Driftball District, which is described as "the heart of robotic athletics" in this world. That features activities like urban golf, basketball, and parkour, which you can see in action above.

In our recent interview during Meta Connect 2024, Another Axiom founder, Kerestell Smith, explained the idea is to blur the lines between spectator and athlete across these giant venues. Orion Drift aims to create a sense of community, giving you a place you can freely explore with others.

"The DNA that spawned Gorilla Tag, that's working its way into our next games, it's not a specific set of interactions, it's not a specific game mode we're trying to replicate," Smith explained at the time. "It's the experience of being in a place with other people. The connections you can form, the communities you can be a part of."

You can sign up for closed early access on Quest via the official Orion Drift Discord server. Orion Drift will also be shown at the UK's VR Meet 2024 next month.