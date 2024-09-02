Orion Drift Is A Sci-Fi VR Sports Game From The Gorilla Tag Studio

Orion Drift is a futuristic VR multiplayer sports game from the Gorilla Tag studio, and you can apply for closed early access testing on Quest.

Developed by Another Axiom in Unreal Engine 5, Orion Drift wants to take a new approach to zero-gravity movement in a premise reminiscent of Echo VR. It uses Gorilla Tag's arm-swinging locomotion while using minimal controller inputs, only letting you grab items that can be gripped. Playing as customizable robots across a space station social hub, this supports up to 200 players simultaneously.

The gameplay footage above offers an early look at the included game modes. While one section of this space station hosts soccer-esque matches that require swinging your arms to hit the ball, an obstacle course and golf course can also be spotted. In the Discord FAQ, the studio confirmed Orion Drift will include a level editor.

In a previous announcement last year, Another Axiom elaborated on its approach to development. The studio confirmed you'll have the ability to run your own servers with their own rules and control your own space stations, letting you "customize the look and feel of activities, posters, game modes, and more.”

An Orion Drift release date remains unconfirmed, though you can sign up for closed early access on Quest via the official Discord server.