ICYMI This Week: Asgard’s Wrath 2, Ironstrike, Innerspace & More

Catching up on this week's latest VR news? Here's our latest roundup with a few additional stories.

With VR hardware, Microsoft is discontinuing HoloLens 2 while the latest Windows 11 update makes Windows Mixed Reality headsets no longer functional. Vive Ultimate Trackers now support any PC VR headset, and PS VR2 joined the top 10 VR headsets on Steam. PowerA announced new Quest 3 and Quest 3S accessories, Meta's Quest 3 refurbished deal brings it down to $380, Immersed released a new video walkthrough, and Samsung's reportedly working on a Ray-Ban Meta Glasses competitor.

For VR gaming, Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded studio XR Games faced layoffs less than a day after announcing Starship Troopers: Continuum. Beat Saber is getting Britney Spears DLC, Asgard's Wrath 2 joined the Quest+ Games Catalog, and a new MR pet game is coming from Bogo's creator. We also reviewed Exploding Kittens VR and shared our Snapstick impressions.

We interviewed Creature about the studio's approach to MR game design in Starship Home, and Gorilla Tag's creator told us he believes VR's success is "inevitable." Further VR gaming news followed for Hello, Dot, You Can't Scare Me, Undead Citadel, Assetto Corsa EVO, Subside, Beef Raider XR, Max Mustard, Vestiges, Gundam, and DIG VR.

Elsewhere, Meta confirmed it's reintroducing the VR Animation Player as Theater Elsewhere. A voter registration rally was held in Horizon Worlds, and Meta's CTO apologized to Palmer Luckey following April's argument. The new Meta Avatars are now available, too. YouTube also forced the 'Juno' Apple Vision Pro app off the visionOS App Store.

You can find our complete list of articles here, but if you're after more details, here are this week's five VR news stories that we initially missed:

New Asgard's Wrath 2 Cosmic Event Involves Saving The Harvest

Following last month's Monkeying Around event, Asgard's Wrath 2 kicked off a new Cosmic Event called "Harvest Doom." The Nile never flooded because of Sobek's meddling, so you're tasked with cleansing it of corruption to ensure the harvest goes ahead. This month's rewards are inspired by Greek mythology, offering items like Perseus' sword, Zeus’s shield, and Heracles’s olive-branch club.

Heroes Battle: Darksword Is A New Tabletop Strategy Game Heading For Quest

0:00 / 1:02 1×

It's not often we see spin-offs of VR games also in VR, but Heroes Battle: Darksword is doing just that. Featuring characters from Darksword: Battle Eternity, this free-to-play 1v1 game offers real-time tabletop strategy action. That's launching this November on Quest.

Ironstrike Receives PC VR Release Next Week

Previously released on Quest last November, the VR fantasy roguelike Ironstrike is heading for Steam. Developed by E McNeill (Ironlights), Ironstrike tries to deliver a similar power fantasy to classic role-playing experiences. Playable solo or in co-op with up to four players, you'll fight over 50 enemy types across various environments with a momentum-based physics system.

All ON Board! Will Receive Quest & Steam Next Fest Demo Soon

All on Board!, the upcoming VR game that lets you play board games with your friends, is getting a Quest and Steam demo with cross-play support. Live between October 14-21, the demo features three licensed titles with a 25-minute session limit: Escape the Dark Castle, Istanbul, and Rallyman GT. You can also play two classic games, Parcheesi and Checkers, with no time restrictions.

Innerspace 10th Anniversary Bundle Now Live On Steam & Quest

To celebrate the studio's 10th anniversary, InnerspaceVR released a new bundle celebrating its older games following the recent One True Path launch. That includes A Fisherman's Tale, Maskmaker, and A Fisherman's Tale 2 (previously Another Fisherman's Tale). That's available on Quest and Steam until October 7th with a 60% discount.

