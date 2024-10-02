Max Mustard, a VR platformer from the Richie's Plank Experience studio, is now available on PlayStation VR2.

Developed by Toast Interactive, Max Mustard hopes to fill the VR platforming gap in the absence of Astro Bot. Featuring a 40-level campaign with four bosses, you play as an observer who assists Max Mustard through this world while he rescues the kidnapped mudpups. Previously released on Quest, the PSVR 2 version promises enhanced visuals and you can see that in action below.

We had positive impressions in our Max Mustard hands-on. Believing it "joins the list of great third-person platformers" built for VR, we praised its "intricately designed levels" and visuals on Quest.

Max Mustard is absolutely a standout title in the third person VR platformer category. With its innovative use of gameplay mechanics and impressive visuals, Max Mustard offers a fresh take on the 3rd person VR platformer genre that's a testament to the potential of this style of gaming in VR.

Max Mustard is out now on Quest and PSVR 2, and the Steam release date remains unconfirmed.