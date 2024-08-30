New Asgard's Wrath 2 Cosmic Event Involves Monkeying Around

Asgard's Wrath 2 starts monkeying around in its latest cosmic event.

Joining a continuing run of Asgard's Wrath 2 limited-time events, Monkeying Around adds new Cosmic Objectives for the action RPG VR game. You're tasked with completing challenges for the apes that include destroying a magical sealing rock in an Egyptian monster den, using the Monkey's Howl ward during your Uncharted Rift runs, finding the Monk's crown in the deep expanse, and more.

Completing these events grants the usual array of themed rewards, this time taking inspiration from Sun Wukong, the legendary monkey king. The "Heroic Monkey Weapons" and "Heroic Monkey Armor" are now available alongside an astral White Tiger Armor set, new cosmetics, and the Monkey Stance emote.

Monkeying Around joins a wide ranging series of Cosmic Events. Following on from the recent Blazing Battleground, we've previously seen Curse of Endless Night, Into The Multiverse, and Bloodsuckers. These events aren't ending yet and on the Quest blog, Meta states that "we’ll be back soon with another Cosmic Event."

Asgard's Wrath 2 is available now exclusively on the Meta Quest platform