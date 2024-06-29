Asgard’s Wrath 2’s Latest Cosmic Event Invites Players To Break The Curse Of Endless Night

Asgard's Wrath 2 may have launched at the end of 2023, but it's been getting more content from Cosmic Events, and the next one has arrived.

The latest challenges are all about trying to break a curse bringing an endless night to Egypt. Naturally, the unholy forces in the land are using this as a good time to hide and do nefarious things, so your job will be to beat them back, fight off infested predators, and try to break the curse of Endless Night. There looks to be plenty of chances to fight things here, so if you're excited for more combat, that will be good news.

In terms of rewards, there's a new armor set inspired by Apep, the Egyptian God of Chaos, and one of the main enemies of Ra, the Sun God. There are also new Chaos-infused weapons up for grabs, and a few other bits along with cosmetic items as well.

You can still claim a free copy of Asgard's Wrath 2 with a new Meta Quest 3 if you buy it before June 30th, so that's worth keeping in mind if you've been sitting on the fence.