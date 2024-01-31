Asgard's Wrath 2 gets its second cosmic event today.

Following last month's high-profile release on Quest, Sanzaru Games revealed the latest free post-launch update for Asgard's Wrath 2. Marking the game's second Cosmic Event, 'Into The Multiverse' sees you battling across multiverse frontlines within the Uncharted Rifts, strengthening the Guardian Alliance effort by defeating hostile intruders.

Outlining what to expect, Sanzaru confirms Into The Multiverse adds new Loki Anomalies, including a mixed reality challenge, Desert Rogues, that's exclusive to Quest 3. There's also a handful of new Cosmic Objectives and Weaver Trials. That includes defeating four Dread Souls in the Uncharted Rifts, vanquishing enemies using a Divine Soul in a single run, defeating 25 enemies in one run using any wards 0r reaching floor 15 with no healing items.

As for rewards, Into the Multiverse includes "over two dozen" options like the Apocalypse Wings spectral adornment, the Golden Cherub Helm, four primordial Fabled Horsemen Swords, emotes and the Deathdealer title. Finally, Super Rumble players in Meta Horizon Worlds can also unlock a Loki outfit by sending high fives to the God of Mischief.

Asgard's Wrath 2 is out now on the Meta Quest platform for $59.99, and it's available for free with new Quest 3 purchases until March 31, 2024.