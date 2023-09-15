New Asgard's Wrath 2 Deep Dive Details Roguelite Dungeon Crawling

Meta continues its Asgard's Wrath 2 deep dives with details about the asynchronous 'Uncharted Rifts' dungeon-crawling mode.

Following last month's developer blog for Asgard's Wrath 2, which saw Meta detail the Cosmic Guardian protagonist, this new Uncharted Rifts overview comes from Senior Game Producer Mari Kyle. A procedurally generated dungeon mode, each trip promises new layouts based on your hero and selected loadout. Every rift finishes with a 'Divine Trial' boss fights, ranging from massive scorpions to all-versus-1 scenarios.

Further challenges are provided by the Weavers of Fate and completing them offers in-game rewards, like killing a set amount of a certain enemy. Continued play unlock Revelations, which provide up to three buffs across your entire run. However, dying drops all items currently being held, requiring you to send them away through dimensional wells.

“You’ll find a ton of exclusive loot in this mode that you can actually carry back with you in the base game,” says Kyle. “Say you need an item in order to make an armor piece for a character in the main questline. You can go into the Uncharted Rift and harvest these resources and send them back using features we call dimensional wells.”

As for asynchronous multiplayer, Kyle states the end of an Uncharted Rifts run lets you leave behind an after-image of yourself. Divine Souls help other players during a run, fighting alongside you in combat. On the opposite end, Dread Souls act like a mini-boss and defeating them notifies the player who left that soul behind.

Asgard's Wrath 2 arrives this Winter on the Meta Quest platform. Next month's deep dive will focus on Mortal Heroes and Followers, and you can check out our previous interview below: