Meta Shares New Asgard's Wrath 2 Gameplay In Developer Deep Dive

Meta Shares New Asgard's Wrath 2 Gameplay In Developer Deep Dive

A developer deep dive focusing on the protagonist of Asgard's Wrath 2 gives us a better look at the early hours of the game's expansive campaign.

In this new overview, Senior Game Producer Mari Kyle gives a developer deep dive focusing on the protagonist of Asgard's Wrath 2 – the Cosmic Guardian. A lot of what's discussed is ground that was already trod in the initial reveal and developer walkthrough back in June, however there's still some unseen footage for keen eyes to spot.

So far, Meta and Sanzaru seem to be keeping their cards close to their chest with the later stages of Asgard's Wrath 2. We've seen and heard a lot about the game's opening sequences and the early-game ancient Egyptian world you'll explore, but I get the impression there's still a lot beneath the surface that we've yet to even get a glimpse of.

Developed by Sanzaru Games – a studio acquired by Meta in 2020 – Asgard's Wrath 2 is Meta's big AAA-bet on Quest gaming, promising a campaign with "60 hours of exploration" on both Quest 2 and Quest 3 later this year.

You can learn more about the game in our interview with Sanzaru's Creative Director Grace Lingad from June.

