All On Board! Adds Terraforming Mars To Players' Virtual Tabletops

Upcoming virtual tabletop platform All On Board! netted another official license with the sci-fi strategy management hit Terraforming Mars.

Terraforming Mars sits alongside The Binding of Isaac: Four Souls, The Hunger, Escape The Dark Castle, Rallyman GT, and Istanbul for the launch of All On Board!.

Set in the year 2400, Terraforming Mars invites players to step into the shoes of a leader of a government-sponsored corporation from Earth. As humanity embarks on the monumental task of transforming the Red Planet into a habitable world, players must collaborate and compete against other corporations to achieve the highest terraforming value, making history as pioneers on Mars.

According to development studio The Game Kitchen, this latest addition "underscores the platform's commitment to offering a rich and diverse range of high-quality board games in an immersive VR environment". This is the studio's first foray into both VR and virtual board games, having previously created the critically acclaimed 2D Souls-like Blasphemous series.

All On Aboard! is also promising a suite of user creation tools to allow for user-generated content where players will be able to create, share, and play a wide array of board game experiences. The platform is currently in beta testing for the project's Kickstarter campaign backers, and is planning a release later this year.

All On Board! can be wishlisted now on Steam and is also coming to Quest headsets.