Genre-Bending VR Mystery One True Path Out Now For Free In Early Access

InnerspaceVR’s One True Path received a new gameplay trailer, and Part 1 is now available in early access.

The team previously provided a fresh look at the title earlier this month, gradually releasing new teasers. Discussing their upcoming release plans and their ambitions for this intriguing narrative-driven VR adventure, One True Path targets both old and new players interested in old-school paper-and-pencil adventuring. Today's trailer in the XR Indies and Friends Showcase revealed that the first part of the game would be available for free starting today.

The game begins with a gothic fantasy and sci-fi-infused mystery: who killed Jack Stevenson, the reclusive author behind the bestselling FiendishFates series. Their mysterious murder is the catalyst for a fantastical journey across dimensions to uncover the dark secrets behind his work. It’s an ambitious project blending genres and art styles, puzzles and action, jumping through 3 of the FiendishFates worlds all for the hope of getting to the bottom of this intriguing mystery.

Each of these worlds promises new gameplay, from magical sword-slashing to psychic body-hopping mind powers to cyber shooting. This initial part is being considered a pilot for the upcoming grander project, and as such will be available for free in early access with the promise that there are more secrets and worlds to uncover in future.

One True Path - Part One is available today on both Meta Quest 3 and SteamVR.