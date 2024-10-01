Asgard's Wrath 2 joins the Meta Quest+ games catalog, and October's monthly subscription games have been confirmed.
What Is Meta Quest+?
The Meta Quest+ subscription program offers access to two pre-selected monthly VR games, alongside a rotating selection of titles via its Games Catalog. Redeeming these monthly games ensures continued access while your subscription remains active. Should you cancel your membership, previously redeemed games become accessible again if you resubscribe.
Quest+ is available on Quest 2, Quest Pro and Quest 3. That will extend to Quest 3S headsets when it launches on October 15.
Following a busy week packed with announcements at Connect, like the upcoming Quest 3S headset, Meta's confirmed the next set of Quest+ monthly games for subscribers. While September's line-up brought us FPS Zero Caliber: Reloaded and time-travel puzzler We Are One, two new games are now available to redeem until October 31. Here's what you can download.
Zombieland: Headshot Fever
First released in 2021, Zombieland: Headshot Fever is an arcade-style light-gun inspired shooter. A self-contained story set after Zombieland: Double Tap, Headshot Fever sees the gang training for the Zombieland Invitational, shooting zombies inside an on-rails course. While we praised the gunplay and level design, our Quest review also criticized the visuals.
Down the Rabbit Hole
When a sequel launches for a VR game, the older entry often appears on Quest+, and that's true with Down the Rabbit Hole. 2020's initial entry is back following last month's launch for Escaping Wonderland, and we previously praised Down The Rabbit Hole as a "versatile VR adventure."
With the rotating Meta Quest+ Games Catalog, Sanzaru's Asgard's Wrath 2 is today's biggest addition and that follows Meta previously bundling it with new Quest 3 headsets. The VR action RPG marks one of six new games joining the library today alongside BAM, In Death: Unchained, Puzzling Places, and Sweet Surrender.
They're also joined by Hunt Together, a PvP psychological horror game that launched earlier this year. Today's Quest+ catalog addition coincides with a new update that adds an additional map, new tools, and various bug fixes. Carbon Studio also released a new post-launch roadmap.
The new games haven't been added just yet but factoring in the above, here's the full list of Quest+ Catalog titles:
- 2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR
- BAM
- Demeo
- Espire 1: VR Operative
- Fruit Ninja
- Green Hell VR
- Hand Physics Lab
- Hunt Together
- In Death: Unchained
- Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
- Onward
- Puzzling Places
- Red Matter
- Sweet Surrender
- Synth Riders
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- Until You Fall
- Walkabout Mini Golf
- Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway
As for Quest+ subscriber discounts, Hellsweeper VR and Maskmaker remain at 20% off, while Arizona Sunshine 2 is still 15% off. New offers include 25% off After the Fall and I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine, alongside 20% off Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire. Each game is discounted until October 31, while The 7th Guest VR (20% off) and The Wizards - Dark Times: Brotherhood (25% off) are on sale until November 30.
Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually. Anyone who pre-orders a Quest 3S or purchases a 512GB Quest 3 can get a free three-month Quest+ subscription.