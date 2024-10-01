Asgard's Wrath 2 joins the Meta Quest+ games catalog, and October's monthly subscription games have been confirmed.

Following a busy week packed with announcements at Connect, like the upcoming Quest 3S headset, Meta's confirmed the next set of Quest+ monthly games for subscribers. While September's line-up brought us FPS Zero Caliber: Reloaded and time-travel puzzler We Are One, two new games are now available to redeem until October 31. Here's what you can download.

Zombieland: Headshot Fever

First released in 2021, Zombieland: Headshot Fever is an arcade-style light-gun inspired shooter. A self-contained story set after Zombieland: Double Tap, Headshot Fever sees the gang training for the Zombieland Invitational, shooting zombies inside an on-rails course. While we praised the gunplay and level design, our Quest review also criticized the visuals.

Down the Rabbit Hole

When a sequel launches for a VR game, the older entry often appears on Quest+, and that's true with Down the Rabbit Hole. 2020's initial entry is back following last month's launch for Escaping Wonderland, and we previously praised Down The Rabbit Hole as a "versatile VR adventure."

With the rotating Meta Quest+ Games Catalog, Sanzaru's Asgard's Wrath 2 is today's biggest addition and that follows Meta previously bundling it with new Quest 3 headsets. The VR action RPG marks one of six new games joining the library today alongside BAM, In Death: Unchained, Puzzling Places, and Sweet Surrender.

They're also joined by Hunt Together, a PvP psychological horror game that launched earlier this year. Today's Quest+ catalog addition coincides with a new update that adds an additional map, new tools, and various bug fixes. Carbon Studio also released a new post-launch roadmap.

The new games haven't been added just yet but factoring in the above, here's the full list of Quest+ Catalog titles:

2MD: VR Football Unleashed ALL☆STAR

BAM

Demeo

Espire 1: VR Operative

Fruit Ninja

Green Hell VR

Hand Physics Lab

Hunt Together

In Death: Unchained

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Onward

Puzzling Places

Red Matter

Sweet Surrender

Synth Riders

Tetris Effect: Connected

Until You Fall

Walkabout Mini Golf

Wallace and Gromit in the Grand Getaway

As for Quest+ subscriber discounts, Hellsweeper VR and Maskmaker remain at 20% off, while Arizona Sunshine 2 is still 15% off. New offers include 25% off After the Fall and I Expect You To Die 3: Cog in the Machine, alongside 20% off Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire. Each game is discounted until October 31, while The 7th Guest VR (20% off) and The Wizards - Dark Times: Brotherhood (25% off) are on sale until November 30.

Meta Quest+ costs $8 per month or $60 annually. Anyone who pre-orders a Quest 3S or purchases a 512GB Quest 3 can get a free three-month Quest+ subscription.