Bogo's Creator Seeks Quest 3 Foster Homes For New Mixed Reality Pet

The creators behind some of VR's most impactful experiences for first timers are looking for Quest 3 owners to open their homes to a new virtual pet.

Bernie Yee and some of his teammates at Windup Minds worked on a collection of experiences from Oculus, including Bogo and First Steps, that served as memorable introductions to VR across multiple headset generations. Bogo, for instance, greeted many Quest owners inside their headsets for the first time, with feedings for the virtual pet that saw players plucking fruit from a tree and handing it over to the creature.

Now operating as startup Windup Minds on an upcoming project for Quest 3/3S, Yee's team is aiming to create a more lasting connection with players. The team tells UploadVR they're looking for Quest 3 owners to join their brand new Discord group toward "adopting" one of the digital characters in the months ahead as a kind of temporary "foster home" via an early testing release, as they seek feedback on development.

We recently showed an early concept video on an UploadVR Gamescast episode, with a character in the video making eye contact with the player. Today, the studio shares more work-in-progress clips with the character chasing a ball under a desk in mixed reality, getting some head scratches, and the way the game takes a pet "outside" the mixed reality home to fully immersive VR.

Windup Minds has yet to reveal a final name for the project, but it is slated for release on Quest headsets in 2025. You can find more information via Windup Mind's Discord, with the group teasing perks for "joining the pack" early.