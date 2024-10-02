PlayStation VR2 is now the ninth most used VR headset on SteamVR.

This data comes from the Steam Hardware & Software Survey, which is offered to a random sample of Steam’s user base each month. If you accept, it uploads a list of your PC specs and peripherals to Valve, as well as any headset used on SteamVR in the past month.

PlayStation VR2's official PC adapter and SteamVR driver launched in August, meaning many adapter buyers will have been surveyed while they were still waiting for it to ship, or before they set it up.

In August's data PlayStation VR2 was used by just 0.05% of SteamVR users. In September's data this figure has surged to 2.39%. This equates to around 50,000 people, and means Sony's headset is now used on PC more than the original Oculus Quest, Vive Pro, and Quest Pro.

PlayStation VR2 is in many ways a unique VR headset, the only one on the market that still uses regular OLED panels. This gives it stunning color and contrast at a fraction of the cost of micro-OLED headsets, but comes with the tradeoff of a softer and noisy image.

Just under three weeks ago Sony released a firmware update for PSVR 2 fixing the rotational distortion issue on PC that we noted in our review of the adapter. The update also added refresh rate toggling for AMD cards. Separately, TP-Link released a firmware update for its popular UB500/UB5A Bluetooth USB adapter which should fix the PSVR 2 Sense controller lag issues some people were experiencing with it.

With these major launch bugs now solved, PlayStation VR2 becomes a lot easier to recommend as a PC VR headset. But as I noted in our review, it will depend on personal preference: do you prefer the rich and deep but soft and noisy image of PSVR 2's OLED, or the sharp and clear but dull and muted offering of its LCD competitors?