Sony updated PlayStation VR2's firmware to fix the rotational distortion issue we noted in our review of the PC adapter.

In our review of the PSVR 2 PC adapter, I praised how it delivers a unique OLED PC VR headset with stunning colors and contrast, at the cost of a softer image with a mura pattern.

But I also noted a strange and distracting image distortion issue when rotating our head side-to-side horizontally, one that didn't occur when using the headset on a PlayStation 5, and didn't happen with any other VR headset on my PC. And as we made clear, this wasn't reprojection, because even when I manually disabled all forms of reprojection the issue persisted, and it happened even in graphically simplistic scenes.

With version 2.0.0 of the PlayStation VR2 app for PC, released today, Sony has updated the headset's firmware to fix this issue. I just tested it and can confirm the issue is no longer present - it's fully fixed for me.

The update also allows AMD graphics card users to adjust the headset's refresh rate, choosing between 90Hz and 120Hz. Previously this was only possible with NVIDIA graphics cards.

Note that to access all the fixes and improvements of 2.0.0, you'll need to launch the PlayStation VR2 app on Steam, turn on your headset and controllers, and click 'update' on each.

Separately, TP-Link has made available a special firmware version for its UB500/UB5A Bluetooth USB adapter that it says could fix the lag issues some owners were experiencing with the PSVR 2 Sense controllers.

With the rotational distortion issue now solved, PlayStation VR2 becomes a lot easier to recommend as a PC VR headset. But as I noted in our review, it will depend on personal preference: do you prefer the rich and deep but soft and noisy image of PSVR 2's OLED, or the sharp and clear but dull and muted offering of its LCD competitors?