Assetto Corsa EVO Races Out Of The Pit In Early 2025 On PC VR

Sim racer Assetto Corsa EVO misses its original 2024 release date window, with an early access release coming in 2025 for the flatscreen and VR game.

Announced earlier this year for PC VR, Assetto Corsa EVO is the latest entry in the long-running simulation-racing series. While the game was originally given a broad 2024 release window in June, it's been missing in action.

However, developer KUNOS Simulazioni and publisher 505 Games have just dropped a new announcement trailer. That showcases in-game footage of the visually stunning racing game while dropping an early access release date: January 16, 2025.

Described as "the next step in the evolution of Assetto Corsa.", Assetto Corsa EVO brings iconic cars from motoring history, with the team behind the game saying it aims to redefine realism. Like other Assetto Corsa games, EVO includes optional PC VR support to get you closer to the steering wheel.

KUNOS Simulazioni hasn't given any information on what the early access launch will offer. There's currently no early access FAQ on the Steam page, so it's also unclear how this will differ from the full release. We'll keep you informed as we learn more.

Assetto Corsa EVO releases on January 16, 2025, for PC. You can wishlist the game on Steam now.