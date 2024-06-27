Assetto Corsa EVO Is Coming To Steam Later This Year

The visually rich sim racer by Kunos Simulazioni and 505 Games now has a new Steam page featuring gorgeous screenshots and a planned release date of 2024.

Assetto Corsa EVO is the latest release in the well-loved Assetto Corsa series, and like its predecessors, EVO features numerous real-world cars spanning a vast range of classes and eras.

Assetto Corsa EVO puts an emphasis on visuals while its engine simulates the mechanical, electronic, and aerodynamic performance of each car, even the asphalt in varying weather conditions, as well as the high fidelity circuits on which to race.

Judging by screenshots included on the game's new Steam page, the visuals are indeed stunning, but we’ll have to go hands-on to see how it holds up in practice.

The Steam page also gives an overview of minimum and recommended specifications, with 100 GB and a solid state drive required.

For more information, visit the Assetto Corsa EVO Steam page.