Medieval VR Zombie Slayer Undead Citadel Heads For Quest This Fall

Undead Citadel, the medieval-era VR action game with physics-based combat, heads for Quest this fall.

Developed by Dark Curry, Undead Citadel first appeared in 2018 before launching on Steam last year. The story mode features over 10 levels that see you discover the origins of this plague, promising interactable environments with dozens of enemies and puzzle solving. Elsewhere, the endless Horde Mode features different leaderboards based on your score, decapitations, and more.

0:00 / 1:02 1×

"The protagonist finds themselves in a desperate situation where survival hinges on entering the citadel. Driven by fanatical determination, they must delve deeper into the dark depths to eradicate the undead plague threatening their existence," states the studio in the YouTube description.

Defeating enemies requires paying close attention to their weaknesses, and over 60 hand-to-hand combat weapons are available, such as swords, axes, war hammers, two-handed weapons, and maces. Ranged weaponry like bows, arrows, and explosives can also be selected, and any unlocked weapons can then be practiced within the sandbox Armory Mode.

Undead Citadel is available now on PC VR and Pico, and it's heading for the Meta Quest platform this fall. A PlayStation VR2 version is also in development, and Dark Curry confirmed more news will be announced "soon."