New PowerA Quest 3 & 3S Accessories Include Controller Hip Holster, Charging Station & More

PowerA unveiled a new range of Quest 3 and Quest 3S accessories, which include a hip clip for your controllers and charging station.

Following last week's Quest 3S announcement at Meta Connect 2024, PowerA revealed four new Quest 3 and Quest 3S accessories will join the Made for Meta program. That includes a new zippered Travel Bag with elastic straps and a padded back pocket for $50, alongside a new Hip Clip with detachable holders and an adjustable belt to place your controllers for $20. Both are available today.

Nest is the Silicone Protection Kit specifically for Quest 3S, which launches in "late October" for $30. It uses a glow-in-the-dark feature for enhanced visibility and adjustable velcro controller straps. Finally, PowerA's Charging Station for Quest 3 and Quest 3S has rechargeable batteries, an additional USB-C charging port, and a weighted base for stability. That arrives "late fall" for $80.

While Quest 3S will have its own range of accessories like the Breathable Facial Interface, some (but not all) existing Quest 3 accessories from Meta's official range are already compatible with the upcoming headset. That includes the Elite Strap, Elite Strap with Battery, Carrying Case and Compact Carrying Case, Link cable, the controller-specific Charging Dock, and the Active Straps.

We plan on bringing you our comprehensive recommendations for Meta Quest 3S accessories after the headset becomes available on October 15. Until then, you can find our existing best Quest 3 accessories recommendations below.