GOLF+ Adds Omni La Costa Course In Latest DLC

GOLF+ expands its roster of real-world courses with the North Course at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa.

GOLF+ has released a new DLC that offers players a chance to hit the greens at one of Southern California's prettiest courses. The Omni La Costa North Course DLC is available now.

Omni La Costa hosted PGA Tour events for over three decades, during which time it welcomed some of the biggest stars of the sport. Beginning in 2024, Omni La Costa's North Course has been the home of both the men's and women's NCAA Division I Golf Championships, and will remain so until at least 2028. The course rewards precision and thoughtful shot-making, and has earned a reputation as one of the most demanding courses in collegiate golf.

Watch the full release trailer here:

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In addition to this and many other real-world courses, GOLF+ also offers its own original courses, such as the recently added Dynasty Course, a stunning China-inspired course where greens graced with pagodas tower above the clouds.

Golf+ DLC can vary in price depending on the length and complexity of the course on offer. Some start as low as $4.99 and others climb as high as $14.99. Players can subscribe to the Golf+ Pass service for $9.99 a month (or $99.99 per year) to get access to all courses.

The Omni La Costa North Course DLC is available now on Quest for $11.99.

GOLF+ is out now on Quest for $29.99 and comes with three original courses. The developers have also confirmed that the long-awaited PC VR release will tee off sometime this summer.